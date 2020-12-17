Small stove fire quickly knocked down in West Kelowna

Crews responded to the fire at 2465 Main Street around 8:30 p.m. after a stove lit a nearby wall

West Kelowna fire crews quickly knocked down a fire caused by a stove at a residence on Main Street Thursday evening.

Wall ignited in West Kelowna home after oil spill in kitchen. Fire was contained to the kitchen and one person sustained minor burns. Fire crews helping to ventilate. For @WestKelownaNews #structurefire #westkelowna @IAFF4457

A firefighter on scene said oil splashed from the stove, igniting the wall behind it, but the spread was minimal and the fire was nearly out by the time crews arrived.

The fire department helped ventilate the building and crews currently remain on scene with RCMP.

One person had minor burns to one hand as a result of the small fire.

