Small town cops evoke zero-tolerance for breaching court orders

Princeton RCMP check on offenders up to three times a night

Offenders in Princeton are being advised to mind their Ps, their Qs and their court orders.

The local RCMP detachment has evoked a zero-tolerance for people who are breaching their probation conditions that has swept at least half a dozen men and women back into the court system in the past month.

Corporal Chad Parsons said charges are being laid “even if it’s a small breach,” for example if a person is in his or her own backyard after curfew, as opposed to being inside the house.

“We would still put that through for consideration to the Crown.”

Police are performing what amounts to bed checks in some cases.

“Sometimes we are at their house two times a night and three times a night and then switching up hours,” said Parsons.

Breaches depend on the specifics of an individual’s court order but commonly include being out of residence after curfew, consumption of drugs or alcohol, and possession of weapons and even cellphones.

“What we discussed as a detachment is that we seem to have the same people reoffending all the time so to help keep our community safe we decided to take a more proactive approach on holding these people accountable to the conditions they are on.”

The new policy gets mixed reviews, said Parsons.

“Certain ones they understand we are just doing our jobs…others aren’t a fan of it.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP warn of disturbing phone calls being made to Lower Mainland women

Just Posted

Kelowna gas prices jump

Kelowna customers paying more at the pump

Winter keeps Kasugai closed

Kasugai Garden Park remains closed due to unseasonably cold temperatures.

West Kelowna council reacts angrily to speculation tax

City says it’s unfair the tax was expanded to only Kelowna and West Kelowna in the Interior

Bargain Shop block plans taking shape

Kelowna’s Mission Group is moving ahead with plans for a new downtown development

Kelowna government workers to protest

“Our members are angry, tired and frustrated…”

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

Ben Stewart rejoins B.C. Liberal caucus

Andrew Wilkinson leads bigger group than B.C. NDP

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

RCMP warn of disturbing phone calls being made to Lower Mainland women

Police say male caller tells women he’s installed video cameras in their homes and threatens them

Ringette players win bronze at B.C. Games

The results continue to roll in from the Kamloops B.C Games, including a bronze in ringette

B.C. college of midwives seeks to ban term ‘death midwife’

Association goes to court, claiming two people are using term ‘midwife’ but are not registered

Small town cops evoke zero-tolerance for breaching court orders

Princeton RCMP check on offenders up to three times a night

A day later, Morneau defends his budget

Minister fields complaints that plan doesn’t protect Canada enough from competitiveness threats

UBCO researchers want boomers to meet daily exercise requirements

Most do not meet the bare minimum to remain healthy and independent says UBCO professor

Most Read