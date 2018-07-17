A Vernon homeowner was able to extinguish a small fire before BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue crews were on scene Tuesday, July 17. (Google Maps image)

Small house fire extinguished by Okanagan homeowner

Homeowner knocked down flames with hose before crews were on scene Tuesday morning

It could have been a far more grim morning for a resident in the Swan Lake area had a bystander not witnessed flames near the home and alterted the owner.

BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Brad Stickles was on the scene of the fire in the 7200 block of Mountridge Road shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 17.

“The homeowner knocked down the fire with a hose before we arrived,” Stickles said. “It definitely had potential.”

Related: Extreme fire danger in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Stickles said minor damage to the residence was sustained, but crews were able to leave the scene after quick inspections.

“If it wasn’t for that passerby, I think we would have had a different story,” Stickles said.

Related: Wildfire near Lake Country grows to seven hectares

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Busy day for Central Okanagan Search And Rescue
Next story
Ballet Kelowna to perform in China

Just Posted

Councillors don’t like it but send tower proposal to public hearing anyway

Despite speaking out against Cedar Avenue project councillors say minds are still open

Ballet Kelowna to perform in China

For the first time Ballet Kelowna has been invited to perform in Beijing

B.C. Wine Info Centre feeling the impact of striking casino workers

The casino isn’t the only Penticton business feeling the brunt of the strike action

Kelowna cannabis company licensed to perform tests on the plant

GTEC Holding’s Zen Labs got its Health Canada licence in July

Community meets Okanagan Rail Trail campaign target

Goal of $7.8 million met

VIDEO: Visual recap of Vancouver Island MusicFest

Walk Off The Earth, Passenger, Arlo Guthrie among highlights

A’s sweep Pirates, host Twins to cap regular season

With just four games remaining in the regular season, the Okanagan Athletics’… Continue reading

Small house fire extinguished by Okanagan homeowner

Homeowner knocked down flames with hose before crews were on scene Tuesday morning

Come dance between the lakes

Powwow Between the Lakes returns to Penticton Indian Band in August

Hawaii volcano boat tours continue after ‘lava bomb’ injuries

“An explosion occurred near the shoreline hurling hot lava rocks towards the boat and injuring several passengers.”

Trump returns from summit with Putin to forceful criticism

“Shameful,” ”disgraceful,” ”weak,” were a few of the comments. Makes the U.S. “look like a pushover,” said GOP Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee.

Obama to deliver Mandela address in likely rebuke to Trump

Former U.S. President Barack Obama Monday praised Kenya’s president and opposition leader for working together but said this East African country must do more to end corruption.

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Missing B.C. Serval cat creates buzz online, pleas for help

Aquila, an African Serval, disappeared from a Fernie, B.C. backyard sometime on Friday, July 13.

Most Read