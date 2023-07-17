The B.C. Wildfire Service says a fire discovered Monday afternoon, July 17, on Bolean Lake Road south of Falkland is 0.009 hectares in size. (BCWS map)

The B.C. Wildfire Service says a fire discovered Monday afternoon, July 17, on Bolean Lake Road south of Falkland is 0.009 hectares in size. (BCWS map)

Bolean Lake Road fire burns out of control near Falkland lake

B.C. Wildfire Service says fire on Bolean Lake Road is 0.009 hectares and size; found Monday, July 17

UPDATE: 8:15 p.m.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is alerting residents of the Bolean Lake Road fire that sparked about 2:40 p.m. Monday.

The blaze is burning out of control at .1 hectares and BC Wildfire is responding with 10 personnel. As well an air tanker was on scene earlier in the day. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

BC Wildfire is in communication with the Shuswap Emergency Program and will provide further updates as needed.

____

A new wildfire has been discovered near a popular North Okanagan fishing hole.

B.C. Wildfire Service was alerted to a fire on the Bolean Lake Road southeast of Falkland shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 17.

The fire size is estimated at 0.009 hectares and is based on the most current information available to the service.

There have been 19 new fires reported in B.C. in the last 24 hours, and, to date, there have been 1,159 fires.

