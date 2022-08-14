A small wildfire sparked Aug. 14 near Acadia Street in Kelowna (BC Wildfire Service)

Wildfire within Kelowna city limits extinguished

Both sparked and extinguished on Aug. 14

UPDATE: Aug. 14, 5:15p.m.

The fire near Acadia St. in Kelowna has now been extinguished.

Emergency crews that arrived on scene just after 2p.m. found what was about a 50 ft. x 50 ft. fire, and using three engines, a bush truck, and 15 firefighters were able to quickly douse the blaze.

There were no structures in danger.

It is considered to have been accidental.

ORIGINAL: Aug. 14, 4:11p.m.

There is a wildfire in Kelowna city limits.

A new blaze popped up Sunday (Aug. 14) near Kelowna’s UBC campus, according to BC Wildfire.

The fire is estimated at only 0.01 hectares in size and is located near Robert Lake, behind Acadia Street.

