Small wildfire near Apex Mountain in South Okanagan under control

2021 has seen an early start to the wildfire season

A small wildfire near Apex Mountain was added to B.C. WIldfire’s dashboard April 8, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire)

A small wildfire just off Green Mountain Road, about 20 kilometres southwest of Penticton, is believed to be caused by human activity.

The fire was discovered by BC Wildfire Services April 8 and is now classified as under control, meaning it shouldn’t grow or spread. The blaze grew to one hectare in size before BC Wildfire got it under control Friday (April 9) morning.

BC Wildfire Services suspects that the fire was human-caused but that is still under investigation.

Active suppression work is now over at the fire, but the BC Wildfire crew may check in with it again on Monday.

There have been 23 wildfires in the province so far this year, according to BC Wildfire Services.

Oliver fire department spokesperson Rob Graham recently said there has “definitely” been an early start to the wildfire season in the South Okanagan.

BC Wildfire spokesperson Kyla Fraser said this serves as a good reminder for people to be safe and cautious when doing anything outdoors that could start a wildfire.

“Even though it’s not super hot and dry yet there still are those really dry, dead left-over fields from the winter that can cause a fire to ignite,” Fraser said.

For updates on active wildfires around the province, visit the BC Wildfire Dashboard.

