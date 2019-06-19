Small wildfire reported in the South Okanagan

BC Wildfire has listed a new blaze, west of Penticton

A small wildfire has been reported to BC Wildfire, west of Penticton. (BC Wildfire map)

BC Wildfire has listed a new blaze just west of Penticton on West Hills Road.

The fire was reported on June 18 and is estimated to be 0.01 hectares.

The Penticton Western News will have more on this as information becomes available.

Do you have photos or video of the wildfire? Send to newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Smoke coming from a wildfire west of #Penticton that is believed to have got close to several homes pic.twitter.com/lKca0ZFOrS — Kristi Patton (@KristiPatton) June 19, 2019

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.