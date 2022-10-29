‘Smart building’ planned for Devonshire Avenue in Kelowna

Conceptual rendering of Five Crossings/Smart Suites at Landmark. (Photo/Lime Architecture)

Construction on a six-storey apartment on Devonshire Avenue, across from Mary Collinson Park, has been approved by the city.

A building permit was issued on Oct. 26 for the project at 1274 Devonshire Avenue. The 206-unit building, planned by Five Bridges Development, will include 165 micro suites (312 sq. ft.), 38 one-bedroom apartments, and three, two-bedroom apartments.

Amenities include a dog run, bocce court, container gardening, yoga pavilion, games area, outdoor kitchen/bbq area, lounge areas, gym, office/meeting space, bike storage, and storage lockers. Plans also call for 206 parking stalls, 29 visitor parking spaces, 211 long-term bike stalls, and 39 short-term bike stalls.

Five Bridges Development refers to its project as a smart building with smart suites. Technology planned for the building includes touchscreen intercoms in the lobbies, touchless garage entry, and app-based tools to book amenity space.

