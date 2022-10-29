Conceptual rendering of Five Crossings/Smart Suites at Landmark. (Photo/Lime Architecture)

Conceptual rendering of Five Crossings/Smart Suites at Landmark. (Photo/Lime Architecture)

‘Smart building’ planned for Devonshire Avenue in Kelowna

Six-storey apartment planned

Construction on a six-storey apartment on Devonshire Avenue, across from Mary Collinson Park, has been approved by the city.

A building permit was issued on Oct. 26 for the project at 1274 Devonshire Avenue. The 206-unit building, planned by Five Bridges Development, will include 165 micro suites (312 sq. ft.), 38 one-bedroom apartments, and three, two-bedroom apartments.

Amenities include a dog run, bocce court, container gardening, yoga pavilion, games area, outdoor kitchen/bbq area, lounge areas, gym, office/meeting space, bike storage, and storage lockers. Plans also call for 206 parking stalls, 29 visitor parking spaces, 211 long-term bike stalls, and 39 short-term bike stalls.

Five Bridges Development refers to its project as a smart building with smart suites. Technology planned for the building includes touchscreen intercoms in the lobbies, touchless garage entry, and app-based tools to book amenity space.

READ MORE: Another 40-storey tower is being proposed for Kelowna’s downtown

READ MORE: Drivers wanted as Uber looks to start engines in Kelowna

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaConstructiondevelopmentKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rutland Senior Secondary offers forestry career class

Just Posted

A motorcycle was involved in a crash at K.L.O. Road and Benvoulin Road in Kelowna Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Jordy Cunningham - Capital News)
Motorcycle involved in Kelowna crash

Rockets forward Andrew Cristall (left) stands in front of the Portland Winterhawks goaltender (Photo - @TheWHL/Twitter)
Last second heroics and overtime winner power Kelowna Rockets over Portland

A gas heater used by homeless residents of Kelowna Rail Trail tent camp.
Needs increasing for Kelowna’s homeless with winter looming

Kelowna Courthouse. (Phil McLachlan-Capital News/FILE)
Kelowna man charged with kidnapping remains behind bars