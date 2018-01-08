File image of texting. - Image: Pixabay

Smart phone thief strikes at bus stop

Kelowna RCMP say they are investigating after a woman had her phone stolen out of her hand

RCMP continue to investigate after a woman’s phone was snatched from her hand as she stood waiting at a Rutland bus stop late Sunday evening in Kelowna.

RCMP responded to a robbery that had just been committed near the major intersection of Highway 33 East and Rutland Road in Kelowna just before 11 p.m. Sunday evening.

Police have learned that the suspect male had approached the victim, a young woman not a resident of the Kelowna area, and demanded her smart phone.

The suspect allegedly snatched the woman’s Samsung Galaxy S5 cellular phone, in a green case and fled on foot eastbound along Highway 33. He was reportedly observed a short distance away, being picked up by a brown crossover vehicle.

Although specific details will not be provided, “our investigators seized evidence at the scene which will be part of the ongoing police investigation,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The suspect, who was seen wearing a dark coloured jacket and dark coloured toque, was described to police as having brown hair.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, or you have any information which may assist investigators, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

