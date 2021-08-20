The cellphone repair shop on 27th Street was broken into sometime overnight Thursday, Aug. 19. (Contributed)

The cellphone repair shop on 27th Street was broken into sometime overnight Thursday, Aug. 19. (Contributed)

Smash and no grab: Vernon business broken into, nothing stolen

Police respond to break and enter in 3100 block of 27th Avenue

A Vernon business was broken into overnight Thursday.

Local police received reports of the break and enter into the business in the 3100 block of 27th Avenue and found the front door was smashed in.

A witness said glass cases inside were also smashed.

No one was found inside and nothing is believed to have been stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Const. Helgerson of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

READ MORE: No lawn watering for Whitevale water customers: RDNO

READ MORE: Help wanted at Okanagan Indian Band evacuee centre

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hand ignitions planned for Mount Law wildfire in West Kelowna
Next story
West Kelowna mayor thanks crews, volunteers for work on Mount Law wildfire

Just Posted

Photo: BC Transit
Face coverings required on BC Transit buses

Smoke from the Mt. Law fire near Peachland. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Hand ignitions planned for Mount Law wildfire in West Kelowna

West Kelowna mayor Gord Milsom thanks firefighting crews and volunteers for their efforts in saving Glenrosa during the Mount Law wildfire. (Capital News)
West Kelowna mayor thanks crews, volunteers for work on Mount Law wildfire

Friends and family members of the five men who died when a crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna on July 12 were joined by hundreds of people for a vigil that was hosted Friday, July 16, near the site of the collapse. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Petition looks to convert Kelowna property near crane collapse site to memorial park