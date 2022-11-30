UPDATE: Extinguished, smoke and flames seen from building in North Kelowna

UPDATE: 5:10 p.m.
The fire has been extinguished and fire crews are now leaving the scene.
A witness said that they believe the building is abandoned.
Original:
Smoke and flames are reported to be coming from a potentially abandoned building on Adams Road in Kelowna.
The smoke was reported to dispatch at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 30.
Fire crews are currently on the scene.
A Capital News reporter is en route.
More to come.
@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.