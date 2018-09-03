Despite the smoke, tourists enjoyed Kelowna’s downtown.

Smoke and high temperatures ahead in the Okanagan

The last taste of summer may be ashy

Smoke will accompany the students who head back to school tomorrow as a haze has settled back into the Okanagan Valley.

As the fires continue to burn, special air quality statements have been released for the North and South Okanagan.

A light haze will loom over the valley but tomorrow evening the smoke will really settle in overnight, dissipate in the morning and return heavily on Wednesday with the northern winds blowing smoke from the fires in Washington State.

Related: Environment Canada says remain wary of smoke despite change in weather

Air quality in the Central Okanagan is currently ranked as a low risk and is not expected to rise, however it is expected to rise in the North Okanagan to a moderate level. Children, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions should take precautions and limit strenuous activities outside.

The South Okanagan is expected to remain low risk for the next few days.

Related: B.C. sees 25% jump in inhaler use from wildfire smoke

Moving into the week, the Okanagan will still feel those last few rays of summer during the first week of September. Vernon will hover over around 20C, hitting a high of 28C on Thursday and a low of 18C on Sept. 10.

The Central Okanagan will see the thermometer rise and fall between 20C, reaching a high on Thursday of 29C and a fall to a low of 17C on Sept. 10.

The South Okanagan can look forward to some sweet summer weather with temperatures near 25C during the first half of the week, hitting 29C on Thursday and a low of 18C on Sept. 10.

Don’t forget to pack sunscreen in your child’s back-to-school bag!

