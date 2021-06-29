Vernon Restholm residents were evacuated briefly Tuesday afternoon for reports of smoke, but were quickly allowed back in and out of the 46 degree Celsius heat. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

‘Smoke’ evacuates Vernon seniors’ home

Fire extinguisher used and discharge may have been mistaken as smoke by others

Vernon Restholm was evacuated Tuesday afternoon following a report of smoke in one of the rooms.

Vernon firefighters are on scene at the single-story, multi-unit residential home in the 2800 block of 35th Street.

While they could not find any evidence of smoke or a fire, they did notice that a fire extinguisher was discharged. And they suggest the discharge may have been mistaken as smoke by others.

Residents were quickly allowed back in, and out of the 46 degree Celsius heat.

