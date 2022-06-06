Smoke fills Kelowna apartment parkade

Residents of a Sutherland Avenue apartment were rushed out of their units after a car was reportedly on fire in the underground parking.
Fire crews arrived on scene just before 11 a.m. and closed down the 500-block of Sutherland.
It appears there were some electrical issues with the vehicle which caused a lot of smoke.
Crews managed to get quickly get the situation under control.
Residents were able to return to their homes and the street has been reopened.
