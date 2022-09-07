Smoke fills the sky from the Heather Lake wildfire near Princeton

Smoke from the Heather Lake wildfire burning in E.C. Manning Park will be visible on both sides of the border and along Highway 3, on Wednesday (Sept. 7).

The wildfire is an estimated 3,8000 hectares in size and burning 5 km from southeast of Manning Park Resort.

About 180 properties in the community of Eastgate were placed under evacuation alert Tuesday (Sept. 6) night.

EOC Update: Evacuation Alert issued for Eastgate due to Heather Lake wildfire (V11746). Info Release September 7, 2022, 10:30 am: https://t.co/5knuCXNnNw @BCGovFireInfo @Manningpark pic.twitter.com/J3fQoXIrii — Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (@RDOSinfo) September 7, 2022

There are a number of trails and facilities within the E.C. Manning Provincial Park south of Highway 3 that are affected by the Heather Lake wildfire. BC Parks has issued an evacuation order and alert for these areas.

The blaze is burning in heavy fuel and has the potential for aggressive and rapid growth if winds, and terrain align.

“The dry cold front will bring a gusty westerly wind and the wind will persist overnight. We are expecting to see a continuing trend of warmer, dryer weather and increased fire behaviour for the next several days,” said fire information officer Paula Walbauer.

Structure protection personnel are currently assessing and installing equipment to protect homes in the area. A water tender will continue to restock tanks used for crews and structure protection activities.

BC Wildfire will have 22 firefighters, six helicopters and one piece of heavy equipment on the scene, for Sept. 7.

A smoky skies bulletin is in effect for the next 24 hours due to this blaze for the East Kootenay, Elk Valley, Fraser Canyon, Kootenay Lake, Similkameen, South Okanagan and West Columbia.

The Heather Lake fire was sparked by lightning on Aug. 21.

