Smoke forces evacuation of Penticton’s Fairfield Marriott

UPDATE: 5:15 p.m.

While the smoke may have dissipated fire crews believe flames are still in the roof of the hotel.

Guests are not allowed back in the hotel and an emergency centre is being set up on Ellis Street for the guests to have their accommodations met.

The fire and its cause remains under investigation but it appears it started in a fourth floor unit. The 600 block of Eckhartd Avenue, starting from Highway 97 at the Chevron is blocked both ways to traffic.

Staff and guests of Penticton’s Fairfield Marriott are being evacuated from the building after reports of smoke coming from the fourth floor.

Fire crews arrived at the hotel on Eckhard Avenue about 4:15 p.m. Monday. Smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the building.

There is a smell of smoke in the area.

Resources were pulled from the blaze burning near the Pine Hills Golf Course in the Sage Mesa neighbourhood to assist with the smoke at the Fairfield Marriott.

Eckhardt is currently blocked in both directions.

