Crews are responding to the Dockside Marine Centre

Smoke seen pouring from the hills near the Dockside Marine Centre on Friday, July 23 via a highway webcam. (BC HighwayCam photo)

Fire crews are headed to a West Kelowna marina near the William R. Bennett Bridge for reports of smoke.

Crews are responding to Dockside Marine Centre, where the report came in just before 4 p.m. Friday.

Highway web cameras show smoke rising in the area, close to the Shelter Bay Marina where firefighters knocked down a grass fire on Tuesday.

More to come.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

