UPDATE: Smoke seen rising from shed on Stockwell Avenue

UPDATE: 3:16 p.m.

Kelowna Fire Captain Mike Hill said crews arrived on scene to find smoke rising from the back of a shed in the alley behind Stockwell Avenue.

“They guys put some water on it, we opened the doors up and we aren’t really sure the cause right now,” said Hill.

The blaze isn’t considered suspicious.

No one was in or near the shed at the time of the fire.

ORIGINAL:

Fire crews are responding to a blaze at a home on Stockwell Avenue near Graham Street, Tuesday afternoon.

Smoke can be seen rising from a shed near a residence in the area.

A witnesses reported the fire just before 3 p.m.

Firefighters are trying to battle flames in the attic portion of the shed.

More to come.

