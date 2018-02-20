Smoke sparks evacuation at Penticton apartments

Fire crews were called to 88 Duncan Ave just after 6:30 p.m., Tuesday

Residents were evacuated from an apartment building on West Ducan Avenue just after 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.

While no visible flame could be seen coming from the building at 88 Duncan those in the area reported smelling smoke or ‘campfire’.

A microwave is said to be the cause of the smoke, although firefighters responded to several reports of smoke in different areas of the building.

The cause of the smoke may have started inside a denture clinic on the property.

Residents were allowed back in the building once it was cleared by the fire department.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

— With files from Dustin Godfrey

