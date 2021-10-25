Hot metal shaving spark fire, cause smoke to spew from West Kelowna building

The smoke had dissipated by the time fire crews arrived at the Ross Road location

Black smoke could be seen billowing from Kelowna Electroplating at 2570 Ross Road, Monday afternoon.

The smoke was first spotted just after 1:30 p.m. rising in the sky above West Kelowna.

Two West Kelowna Fire Rescue trucks responded and once on scene crews saw smoke coming from the building.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Brent Watson, metal shavings in a dust collection bin got extremely hot and ignited on fire, however, employees were quick to douse the flames.

“It was fairly easy to put out and we are just ventilating the building now. No injuries and everyone got out safely,” he said.

The blaze is not considered to be suspicious.

The building suffered some smoke damage as did the dust collection bin.

