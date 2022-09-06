UPDATE: Small fire causes minimal damage at Kelowna Costco

The fire department responded to calls around 9:40 a.m.

UPDATE (10 a.m.): The smoke came from a small fire that has been put out on Costco’s roof in Kelowna.

The small blaze came from spilt gasoline from a pressure washer. Minimal damage was caused.

It took place in the right front corner of the building on the entrance side.

Around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday morning (Sept. 6), the Kelowna Fire Department responded to calls of smoke coming from the roof of Costco.

Smoke was visible from the roof on the west side of the building, next to Baron Road.

The cause of the smoke is unknown but people are still shopping.

Capital News has a reporter on scene and will keep up to date on this developing situation.

