The fire department has called in Fortis BC to assist

Kelowna Fire Department was called to the scene of smoke in the area of Mckenzie Rd near Mugford Park just before 9 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP are on scene and Fortis BC has been called in to assist.

A witness near the scene says the smoke was coming from a hydro pole.

Kelowna Fire Department was called to the scene of smoke just before 9 p.m. on May 11, 2023. (Facebook/Shannon Kisch)

The story will be updated when more information is available.

Breaking NewsfirefightersKelowna