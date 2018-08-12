Interior Health says members of the public should protect themselves as local skies fill with smoke from wildfires. —Capital News file

Smoke will continue to loom over Kelowna

Fires surrounding the Okanagan and high winds keep the smoke in

It seems Kelowna will not see reprieve from the smoke for a few days.

Kelowna will be hidden under the smoke that is coming from Washington State, Alberta and the fires in the Fraser Plateau near Prince George until Tuesday.

The Government of Canada has released a special air quality statement and forecast for the next week.

Related:Fighting Snowy Mountain wildfire becomes international effort

Widespread smoke through Kelowna and winds that will reach up to 30 kilometers an hour today and will gust up to 50 kilometers an hour around noon on Monday

The Air Quality Index in Kelowna is currently ranked a seven, in high risk and is predicted that it will rise to a 10. However overnight the air quality should shift to a moderate risk and remain there on Monday.

Related:Wildfire north of Okanagan Connector has no growth overnight

Residents are warned to limit or reschedule strenuous activity outdoors, especially if you are experiencing any symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

Related: Smoky skies for today in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Although it is expected to rain tonight and there’s a risk of thunderstorms, things will heat up once again this week as the sun will shine and temperatures will rise to 30ºC.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Removal of John A. Macdonald statue at B.C. City Hall met with divided crowd

Just Posted

Smoke will continue to loom over Kelowna

Fires surrounding the Okanagan and high winds keep the smoke in

‘Rock the Lake’ releases tickets for 2019 festival

The classic rock festival will announce their line-up later this year

Fighting Snowy Mountain wildfire becomes international effort

BC Wildfire Service is working alongside the U.S. to extinguish the wildfire

Wildfire north of Okanagan Connector has no growth overnight

Crews are working to contain a wildfire on Gottfriedsen Mountain, west of West Kelowna

Smoky skies for today in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Inversion layer trapping wildfire smoke

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Federal e-safety czar proposed to fight plague of online child exploitation

Findings come two years after a federally commissioned study found ”serious gaps” in efforts

Peer support workers on front lines of the OD crisis need support too: Experts

Drug users are more likely to trust peer support workers because they have shared experience

‘She was just lovely:’ Slain Fredericton police officer loved giving back

Matthew Vincent Raymond will appear in court on Aug. 27 to face four counts of first-degree murder

Multiple mudslides affecting interior B.C. highways

Highways 1, 97, and 99 all affected by mudslides, with assessments ongoing.

B.C. VIEWS: Canadian cities begin to declare themselves city-states

Local politicians meddle in immigration, environment issues

Orca’s ‘tour of grief’ over after carrying dead calf around for nearly 3 weeks

J35’s calf was born and died on July 24, and she towed it around for more than 1,500 kilometres

Teenage shooting victim attends sold-out Danforth benefit concert

Samantha Price was eating ice cream with 18-year-old Reese Fallon when a gunman opened fire

Canada crushes Sweden to win Hlinka Gretzky Cup under-18 tournament

Russia defeated the U.S. 5-4 in the bronze-medal match

Most Read