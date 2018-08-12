Smoke will continue to loom over Kelowna

Fires surrounding the Okanagan and high winds keep the smoke in

It seems Kelowna will not see reprieve from the smoke for a few days.

Kelowna will be hidden under the smoke that is coming from Washington State, Alberta and the fires in the Fraser Plateau near Prince George until Tuesday.

The Government of Canada has released a special air quality statement and forecast for the next week.

Widespread smoke through Kelowna and winds that will reach up to 30 kilometers an hour today and will gust up to 50 kilometers an hour around noon on Monday

The Air Quality Index in Kelowna is currently ranked a seven, in high risk and is predicted that it will rise to a 10. However overnight the air quality should shift to a moderate risk and remain there on Monday.

Residents are warned to limit or reschedule strenuous activity outdoors, especially if you are experiencing any symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

Although it is expected to rain tonight and there’s a risk of thunderstorms, things will heat up once again this week as the sun will shine and temperatures will rise to 30ºC.

