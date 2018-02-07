Smoking exhaust fan causes scene at salon

Firefighters were called to a salon in West Kelowna for a smoking exhaust fan

Beauty salons are often a mecca for drama and gossip, and one in West Kelowna was no exception Wednesday afternoon.

A smoking exhaust fan caused a scene at the Natural Beauty Salon and Spa inside a mini-mall on Dobbin Road.

Firefighters were called at around 1:30 p.m., and managed to put out the smoke and clear the building of any other hazards.

The salon was evacuated.

A witness reporting hearing popping sounds before the fan began to smoke.

