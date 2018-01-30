Smoking materials smoulder at Kelowna General Hospital

Smoking materials caused a small fire at Kelowna General Hospital yesterday afternoon, prompting a significant response.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded at approximately 4:50 p.m. Monday to a general fire alarm at Kelowna General Hospital. First arriving crews encountered a light smoke smell on the first floor.

“The smoke was determined to be coming from the bottom of an exterior wall near the front of the hospital,” said Scott Clarke, platoon captain for the Kelowna Fire Department.

RELATED: FIRE CAUSES SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE

“The seat of the fire proved difficult to access but was extinguished quickly with minor damage to the building.”

The cause of the incident is due to smoking materials and is not suspicious in nature.

Patients and hospital staff were not impacted by the incident.

Three engines, a ladder truck, a rescue unit and a command unit, including 16 personnel responded to this incident.

“The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind people to extinguish their smoking materials in a safe and responsible manner,” said Clarke.

