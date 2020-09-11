The skyline in the distance behind Oracle Park is partially visible with smoke from wildfires late Wednesday afternoon Sept. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

Amid a hot week across the province – with many cities and towns breaking temperature records – Environment Canada is still warning British Columbians to expect further days of smoky skies.

The murky forecast are mostly being caused by wildfire smoke being blown in from California and Washington State, where officials are battling large and devastating blazes.

Localized impacts from the Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires continue to be expected, the national weather office said in a statement Friday (Sept. 11).

Smoky sky bulletins remain in effect for Vancouver Island, B.C.’s south coast and southern interior. National weather forecasters predict a 24-48 hour weather model, but note that wildfire smoke concentrations have continued to drop over the past 24 hours except for a few isolated areas.

Environment Canada’s air quality health index lists air quality at moderate to high risk for many parts of southern B.C. Those with health issues should reduce outdoor activities.

On Thursday, Californias woke to orange and hazy skies.

Ten people have died and 16 people are missing as the North Complex fire near the small city of Oroville exploded in wind-driven flames earlier in the week.

The blaze is among 29 major wildfires burning from the Oregon border to just north of Mexico.

More than 4,800 square miles (12,500 square kilometres) have burned so far this year — more land than Rhode Island, Delaware and Washington, D.C., combined — and fall is typically the worst season for fires.

Nineteen people have been killed this year and at least 4,000 buildings have burned across California.

– with a file from The Associated Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

WeatherWildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Construction begins on new Okanagan business park
Next story
Construction begins on new Lake Country business park

Just Posted

Annual Cops for Kids Ride fundraiser hits the road in Kelowna

The annual 10-day bike ride set off to Penticton from Kelowna on Friday morning

Construction begins on new Lake Country business park

Project will make 300,000 square feet of new commercial building space available

Morning Start: Remember handshakes? They likely started off as a safety measure

Your morning start for Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020

Conservatives not pushing for fall election: MP Gray

Kelowna-Lake Country MP says focus instead on solving issues

Convicted Okanagan sex offender facing more child porn charges

After serving time in 2014, Mark Henry Snowden is facing more child porn related charges

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

15 late summer heat records broken across B.C.

Heat advisories over, smoke bulletins still in effect

Straight from DeHart

Diamond H embraced by horse owning community

Chase RCMP investigate shot fired during disagreement

Police say they continue to investigate, victim is not cooperating

Remembering Mona: Vernon businesswoman dearly missed by family, friends

Mona Elliott, longtime co-owner of what is now The Cowboy’s Choice, died Sept. 11, 2010

‘It’s been very, very tough’: B.C. chef echoes industry concerns of possible COVID re-closure

Food service sales crashed in April, dropping to $2.4 billion for the entire industry

COLUMN: The purpose of a non-medical mask

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, non-medical masks are becoming a more common sight

Texas truck vandalized in Victoria causing thousands of dollars in damages

The owner of the truck was visiting his son, who just had a baby

Vernon band daysormay drops new music video

Alt-rock trio garners more than 40K views on YouTube since release late August

Most Read