Smoky air blankets Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm on July 1, 2021. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)

Smoky skies lead to air quality warning for Okanagan, Shuswap

Environment Canada warns people to limit their exposure

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality warning for the Central Okanagan, North Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

At around 3 p.m. on July 1, it released a smoky skies bulletin that said wildfire smoke will impact the regions over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Smoke concentrations are expected to continue to build.

Environment Canada said wildfire smoke is a constantly changing mixture of particles and gases that can harm your health and precautions should be taken to limit your exposure.

