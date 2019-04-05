Snake den startles Okanagan woman

“They start denning up in the fall and they habitually go to one den site and they appear again in the spring.”

A ssstartling image is slitering around social media.

On Tuesday, April 2, an Armstrong resident posted a photo to the popular Facebook group Vernon Rant & Rave of a snake den she came across behind Walmart in Vernon.

With over 150 reaction, 15 shares and 132 comments, the photo garnered a large response.

Resident snake expert Pete Wise of Wise Wildlife Control Services confirmed the snakes in question were Western Terrestrial Wandering Garter Snakes, a non-venomous species.

“They are a protected species and people have to leave them alone,” said Wise, of Wise Wildlife. “They come out now and disperse and then they’ll come back in the fall.”

He explained that the Okanagan is home to nine species of snakes — six species are found around Vernon — and encouraged people not to be alarmed if they come across a den as it isn’t uncommon to see dens like this throughout spring.

“They start denning up in the fall and they habitually go to one den site and they appear again in the spring, like right now. There’s actually quite a few of them around.”

