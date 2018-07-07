Draped in white, dinner guests were whisked off to the secret location for the annual fête, Le Dîner en Blanc at Sutherland Park in Kelowna on June 5.

Snoozed through Kelowna’s news this week? We’ve got you covered

We round up our weekend with popular stories from Lake Country and Kelowna

Every weekend the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar highlight’s popular stories from the week.

1. Family members and friends are mourning the death of a young man who died in an explosive West Kelowna house fire. The fire occurred Wednesday night on Elliott Road, and the RCMP suspects it could be drug related.

2. Film star Nicholas Cage has been spotted around Kelowna this week.

Cage is starring in A Score to Settle, which is being filmed in the city.

3. A Kelowna winery has been named the best vinery in Canada.

“We have been watching (the ratings) day after day, for months, as we get closer and closer, and finally it happened,” Wyn Lewis, owner of the Vibrant Vine winery, said.

4. Guests clad in white took over Sutherland Park.

With a table adorned with a candelabra Amanda Stonehouse attended her first Dîner en Blanc with the master of the dinner lay out, Kathleen Kivilahit, adorning the silver spectacle with crystals and flowers.

“We brought everything, three-piece settings, trays to put all the food on, lobster, prawns. We want to have fun, and we are doing it right,” Kivilahit said.

Allons-y!

A post shared by Capital News-Kelowna (@kelownacapitalnews) on

5. Pot shops could be located side-by-side if the latest Lake Country cannabis bylaw is passed.

According to the district’s community development manager Jamie McEwan, council removed the one-kilometre buffer requirement between shops Tuesday night during a regular council meeting. It was the district’s only change to the bylaw.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain
Next story
B.C. mining puts international treaty at risk: U.S. officials

Just Posted

6 tips on how to train your dog and it begins with ‘sit’

Kelowna - With Okanagan residents loving their furries, we have a few tricks to offer

Snoozed through Kelowna’s news this week? We’ve got you covered

We round up our weekend with popular stories from Lake Country and Kelowna

Parents of West Kelowna resident who died in explosive fire speak out

West Kelowna residents showed their support for David Hunt’s family after the fire

Have you seen Lenny? A girl’s search for her favourite toy

The little stuffed fox was last seen in Lake Country’s Swalwell Park

Crimes remain unsolved in Kelowna

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers are helping RCMP find suspects in the Central Okanagan

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Corgis, owners invited to B.C. beach hangout – yes, you read that right

Spanish Banks to host cute corgi meetup, featuring beach race and dozens of four-legged friends

VIDEO: Ovechkin shows off the Stanley Cup at the World Cup

Washington Capitals captain took the NHL trophy to a fan zone in Moscow

Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

Serge Dessureault died Saturday while attempting to scale 8,611-meter mountain in northern Pakistan

Washington State man gets life in prison in slaying of B.C. woman, husband

The judge said the killer of Monique Patenaude, Patrick Shunn seemed to regard his trial as a game.

Ontario asks Trudeau for resources to address influx of asylum seekers

About 800 refugee claimants and asylum seekers are staying in Toronto college residences

Whale watch body wants closer access to other orcas as feds set 200-metre limit

Whale scientists say the 200-metre limit still may not be enough distance to help the animals

10 ways to protect your home against wildfires

Restoration company recommends ways to protect your property and create an evacuation plan

Letter: Thoughts of peace for U.S. Independence Day

Kelowna - I wish Americans would seriously contemplate what your country has become

Most Read