Snoozed through the news this week? Browse through our top stories

1. Kelowna mayor Colin Basran says he’s ready to run on his record, as he faces what could be a stiff challenge in the upcoming civic election from a close friend who is now publicly questioning his leadership over the last four years.

On Wednesday, former Kelowna Chamber of Commerce president Tom Dyas announced he will run against Basran in the Oct. 20 civic election. Basran is seeking a second term as mayor.

2. B.C. cities voted to nix single-use plastic items and to endorse a national strategy to keep plastics out of ocean waters.

On Friday morning, delegates voted to endorse a Vancouver motion to expand their anti-single use plastic items policy province-wide.

Coun. Adriane Carr told delegates about the costs, waste and environmental impact of throwing out plastics.

3. Don Knox, president of the Central Okanagan Heritage Society, is full of stories about Kelowna’s founders and popular figures.

“Growing up here, you’re just immersed in what was going on at the time. As a kid, when I went down to UBC, there were more people at UBC than there were in Kelowna. There were 22,000 people in Kelowna, but that was before the amalgamation” Knox said.

4. As pot shops may soon be legal in the District of Lake Country, staffers are getting inquiries about its approval every day, says the district’s community development manager.

Lake Country council will consider adopting a zoning amendment bylaw and business licencing bylaw during Tuesday night’s regular council meeting that will make recreational cannabis shops legal in the district.

5. Not only is the popular Historic O’Keefe Ranch fundraiser, Field of Screams returning for its sixth year this October, its main brainchild Glen Taylor also returns.

“It will be one year on this year’s event opening date, Oct. 12, that Glen experienced an accident at the ranch while putting finishing touches on last year’s Field of Screams that left him a quadriplegic,” said spokesperson Carmen Thompson.

“A man full of adversity and way too much passion for this project, Glen hasn’t let the accident hold him back from his ‘baby’ and he’s back to see that this year’s Field of Screams not only happens but that it is bigger and better than ever.”

