Snoozed through the news this week? We’ve got you covered

1. It was a chaotic scene earlier this week at an elementary school in Kamloops after a nest was disrupted and hundreds of wasps took aim at students while out on their annual Terry Fox run.

Dufferin Elementary principal Colleen Topolovec told Black Press Media that by her latest count 135 students had been stung.

The students were running along the edge of the schoolyard, she said, when some of the children in the front ran through a ground wasps nest.

Wow… talk about chaos: 135 students of Dufferin Elementary school were stung by bees while out on their Terry Fox Run today in Kamloops. Principal Colleen Topolovec said 2 students allergic were luckily not stung. 2 others were taken to hospital after showing some swelling. — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) September 27, 2018

2. Kelowna mayoral candidate Tom Dyas is accusing incumbent Mayor Colin Basran of playing politics with the city’s water system.

In a news release, Dyas accuses Basran of personally scrapping the 2012 Kelowna Joint Water Committee plan for the city’s utility and the four major water distributors that serve Kelowna—the South East Kelowna Irrigation District, Rutland Waterworks, the Glenmore-Ellison Irrigation District, and the Black Mountain Improvement District.

3. Robert Kiessling was a currency-trading instructor with Okanagan College’s Continuing Education department, and according to an obituary written shortly after his Jan. 17 death, an “outstanding and caring” father and son.

In recent days, however, he’s becoming known for a role that’s far darker.

Kiessling, 40, was among several of the most prolific online fentanyl dealers in North America, according to a press release from the US Department of Justice.

4. The Regional District of North Okanagan’s decree Tuesday to dog owners to leash their animals when using the Okanagan Rail Trail comes a few days late for a North Okanagan man.

The gentleman, who did not want to be identified, said he was bitten four times on his leg and ankle Sunday morning by an off-leash German shepherd while he was cycling southbound along the trail.

5. It’s has been nearly 30 years since her Charles Horvath-Allan went missing in Kelowna.

For his mom, Denise Horvath-Allan, the anguish over the loss of her son and not knowing what happened to him never dies.

“I need answers, not closure. When you suffer the loss of a child you never have closure,” said Horvath-Allan. “You just want answers.”

