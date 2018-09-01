Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Helen Jennens still mourns the lost of her two sons who died from drug overdose and now is working with Moms Stop the Harm to stop the cycle /Kathy Michaels photo

1. A famous cuddly deer has been popular on social media lately. Lake Country firefighters combating wildfires in the Burns Lake area got the chance to meet it and also snapped a photo.

2. As part of Overdose Awareness Day Friday, the Capital News interviewed a mother who lost both her sons to overdoses.

Helen Jennens keeps an old photo of her sons – both sporting huge grins, their arms around each others’ shoulders – on her dresser, near to a metal sculpture inscribed with their names: Tyler and Rian.