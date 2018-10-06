Peachland castle

Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Check out this week’s popular stories from Kelowna and Lake Country

Every weekend, the Capital News and Calendar will highlight popular stories from the week.

1. The District of Peachland owns a castle.

The castle that Eddy Haymour built at 6239 Renfrew Road went up for a sale last week, due to back taxes owing.

For the cool price of $15,792.08 — a figure that represents three years of taxes and administration fees— the property could have been purchased by anyone, but nobody made a bid so the District of Peachland picked it up.

2. A senior couple in Kelowna is living paycheque to paycheque.

Living in the affordable Apple Valley housing, they say they’re grateful, but things need to change.

3. As of Oct. 1, you better have your snow tires on.

4. Vernon has made the top 10 list of Canada’s most dangerous places.

According to Maclean’s magazine, the North Okanagan community takes the No. 9 spot for all crime with a crime severity index (CSI) of 157, up from last year.

5. Tourism, a new fire hall, the Okanagan Rail Trail, and Pelmewash Parkway were some of the topics Lake Country residents raised with council candidates at Thursday night’s forum at Creekside Theatre.


Prime Minister pledges to ensure ‘thriving’ dairy industry post USMCA

Garbage cleanup kicks off near Kelowna airport

The Okanagan Forest Task Force is tackling garbage along Posthill Lake Road

Dog park moves in Kelowna

The temporary Rowcliffe dog park has changed as the Central Green project continues

Kelowna auto collision company gets $15 million boost

Lift Auto Group recently received a $15 million investment from the Canadian Business Growth Fund

Water advisory ends in West Kelowna

The water quality advisory for the Pritchard/Sunnyside System has ended

Black smoke billows out of West Kelowna home

Firefighers were on scene of a house fire on Smith Creek Road

‘We just got Banksy-ed’: Artwork self-destructs moments after $1.4 million sale

Spray-painted canvas ‘Girl With Balloon’ by elusive street artist Banksy went through a shredder just minutes after being sold for three-times its pre-sale estimate

VIDEO: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau names first Arctic and offshore patrol ship

The ship is the first of at least five Arctic and offshore patrol vessels that will be tasked with patrolling Canadian waters, including the Arctic

B.C. marijuana rules say where you can’t smoke or vape

Fine set at $230 for smoking cannabis, only $58 for vaping

B.C. tent city campers break into empty elementary for ‘Schoolhouse Squat’

Homeless camp residents and supporters in Nanaimo announce they’ve ‘claimed’ school

Reversing overdoses, saving lives: How an overdose prevention site stops fatalities amid the opioid crisis

Campbell River overdose prevention site has reversed 19 overdoses since 2017 – AIDS Vancouver Island

Learn more about Peachland councillor candidate Pam Cunningham

Cunningham is president of the World of Wheels and has been for the past eight years.

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway

Trudeau says key link between Canada and the United States is officially underway

Letter: Bad decisions outweigh good for West Kelowna council

What do the majority of residents of the city want from the council?

