Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Check out this week’s popular stories from Kelowna and Lake Country

Every weekend, the Capital News and Calendar will highlight popular stories from the week.

1. The District of Peachland owns a castle.

The castle that Eddy Haymour built at 6239 Renfrew Road went up for a sale last week, due to back taxes owing.

For the cool price of $15,792.08 — a figure that represents three years of taxes and administration fees— the property could have been purchased by anyone, but nobody made a bid so the District of Peachland picked it up.

2. A senior couple in Kelowna is living paycheque to paycheque.

Living in the affordable Apple Valley housing, they say they’re grateful, but things need to change.

3. As of Oct. 1, you better have your snow tires on.

Given the Calgary snow and upcoming winter season, perhaps #PantingUnderPressure @SeanPanting @sjmorningshow needs "Should I stud or should I snow tire?" to the tune of "should I stay or should I go now? — Dr. Janine Hubbard (@HubbardJanine) October 4, 2018

4. Vernon has made the top 10 list of Canada’s most dangerous places.

According to Maclean’s magazine, the North Okanagan community takes the No. 9 spot for all crime with a crime severity index (CSI) of 157, up from last year.

5. Tourism, a new fire hall, the Okanagan Rail Trail, and Pelmewash Parkway were some of the topics Lake Country residents raised with council candidates at Thursday night’s forum at Creekside Theatre.

