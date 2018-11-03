Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Every week, we feature stories from Kelowna and Lake Country

Every weekend, the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar will highlight popular stories from the week.

1. A Kelowna oncologist is applying an innovative breast cancer treatment and the success rate is staggering.

Dr. Juanita Crook, radiation oncologist for BC Cancer and professor of radiation oncology at UBC Okanagan, has used brachytherapy to treat breast cancer in about 75 B.C. women. These 75 women are now cancer free.

2. Colombia native Daniel Vallejo moved to Kelowna when he learned the Okanagan’s mountains were perfect for him to hone his paragliding skills.

Vallejo started competing in 2016 in Columbia, before representing Canada in Paragliding Accuracy competitions. He is currently ranked second in Canada and 519th in the world.

3. ICBC has broken down in communities across B.C. where pedestrians appear to be in most danger of being hit by vehicles.

The numbers related to Vernon, Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country and Penticton may not come as a big surprise to local drivers.

4. The Central Okanagan’s housing market prices are “softening” according to a real estate agent.

But they’re still going for their asking price, said real estate agent Andrew Smith, with Royal LePage.

5. A pair of rather large trick-or-treaters didn’t bother to knock before diving into some Halloween treats.

The well-dressed moose duo climbed onto Andy Shields’ porch in Alaska to chow down on some delicious leftover jack-o’-lanterns.

