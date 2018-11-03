Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Every week, we feature stories from Kelowna and Lake Country

Every weekend, the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar will highlight popular stories from the week.

1. A Kelowna oncologist is applying an innovative breast cancer treatment and the success rate is staggering.

Dr. Juanita Crook, radiation oncologist for BC Cancer and professor of radiation oncology at UBC Okanagan, has used brachytherapy to treat breast cancer in about 75 B.C. women. These 75 women are now cancer free.

2. Colombia native Daniel Vallejo moved to Kelowna when he learned the Okanagan’s mountains were perfect for him to hone his paragliding skills.

Vallejo started competing in 2016 in Columbia, before representing Canada in Paragliding Accuracy competitions. He is currently ranked second in Canada and 519th in the world.

3. ICBC has broken down in communities across B.C. where pedestrians appear to be in most danger of being hit by vehicles.

The numbers related to Vernon, Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country and Penticton may not come as a big surprise to local drivers.

4. The Central Okanagan’s housing market prices are “softening” according to a real estate agent.

But they’re still going for their asking price, said real estate agent Andrew Smith, with Royal LePage.

5. A pair of rather large trick-or-treaters didn’t bother to knock before diving into some Halloween treats.

The well-dressed moose duo climbed onto Andy Shields’ porch in Alaska to chow down on some delicious leftover jack-o’-lanterns.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Country bunny sanctuary overwhelmed with community support

Just Posted

Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Every week, we feature stories from Kelowna and Lake Country

RECAP: Friday night happenings in Kelowna

Events are ongoing this weekend throughout the Central Okanagan

Lake Country residents take to the streets to clean up garbage

The volunteers are beautifying Lake Country

Beaver Lake Road has highest number of crashes in Lake Country

ICBC has released its latest statistics on accidents across B.C.

Lake Country bunny sanctuary overwhelmed with community support

The sanctuary’s caretakers are grateful for the help this year

Feds ‘violating’ Canadians’ privacy with data request: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer calls for Trudeau to uphold privacy rights of Canadian citizens

2 friends help save life of B.C. man hit by 5-ton semi trailer

Jeremy Scholing and Matt Burnett performed life-saving measures after man struck on Lougheed Highway

12 charged after protest of debate featuring ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon

The accused have not been publicly identified but police say the charges include trespassing, disorderly conduct and assault of a police officer

B.C. dentist fills a need in the world’s poorest countries

What we do gives people hope. It’s a good feeling to help people who have so little”

B.C. cops ready to bring down high drivers

If you think you are liable to get away with driving while… Continue reading

Nitty Gritty still loves performing live

Fifty years hasn’t slowed down Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Federal government rejects emergency order to protect killer whales

Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the government does not believe an emergency order would be helpful

New Trans Mountain pipeline review doomed to fail: Vancouver mayor-elect

Stewart, formerly the New Democrat MP for Burnaby South, was among a group of protesters who were arrested in March while blocking Trans Mountain’s main gate

Letter: Kelowna’s recycling programs in desperate need of improvement

Let’s take care of what we already have in our community.

Most Read