Image credit: Kathy Michaels

Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Every Saturday, we highlight the top stories from the week in Kelowna and Lake Country

Did you miss reading the news this week?

Don’t worry; every weekend the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar will highlight popular stories from the week.

1. The speculation tax threatens to derail a resurgence in rental property development in the Central Okanagan, say industry insiders.

Rising rental rates, reasonable land and financing costs, along with Alberta’s economic downturn sparked a renewed interest among developers in building rental properties in Kelowna and West Kelowna over the last few years.

2. The men who plotted and carried out the 2011 murder of B.C. gangster Jonathan Bacon were expressionless as they pleaded guilty to their crimes Tuesday, putting an end to a lengthy trial mired in red tape.

3. The governance model for the Okanagan Rail Trail is taking on a new identity.

A recommendation coming before Kelowna city council at Monday’s meeting is to endorse creation of the Okanagan Rail Trail Committee, effective as of June 30, 2018.

4. Kelowna coun. Charlie Hodge has been writing for the Capital News for more than 40 years.

The smell of ink permeated the old Kelowna Capital News building on Bernard Avenue the day Charlie Hodge stepped through its doors to start his first reporting job.

It was 1974 and the 17-year-old was fresh out of high school, hired by the Capital News’ then-editor Pat Denton.

“I think they cleaned out a closet to make me an office,” Hodge said.

5. The Lake Country fire department has a new tool in its arsenal to combat fires this season.

“We purchased, through the help of a donation from a resident along Nighthawk Road, a large sprinkler unit. His home was one of the houses impacted by the fire,” said fire chief Steve Windsor. “It gives us the ability to set up a defendable zone between the interface and homes, so it’s only good where there are fire hydrants.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Transit upgrades fleet for Highway 16 after Greyhound nixes routes

Just Posted

Peachland road reopened after landslide

The district made the announcement last night

Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Every Saturday, we highlight the top stories from the week in Kelowna and Lake Country

Lake Country resident concerned about speeding near elementary school

The speed limit is 30 km/hr in a school zone

Alzheimer’s Walk set for Kelowna

Fundraiser for Alzheimer Society of B.C. at City Park

Car drives into ditch in West Kelowna

A man was arrested at the scene

B.C. university to launch mini-satellite, study dark energy

University of Victoria astronomy students to work wiotj B.C. designed CubeSat, only 10cm by 10cm

B.C. university to launch mini-satellite, study dark energy

University of Victoria astronomy students to work wiotj B.C. designed CubeSat, only 10cm by 10cm

BC Transit upgrades fleet for Highway 16 after Greyhound nixes routes

Buses that can carry more passengers will curb hitchiking along the Highway of Tears, officials hope

B.C. non-fiction prize being replaced with yet-to-be-announced award program

Canadian Non-Fiction award category is being replaced with an award carrying a ‘B.C.-focussed lens’

2 dead, 200,000 without power following disastrous Ontario wind storm

Environment Canada say winds reached more than 120 kilometres per hour at the peak

Harvey Weinstein denies sexual assault allegations by Canadian woman

The actress from Toronto has asked the court to order Weinstein to pay $4 million

Trump: North Korea summit plans set; drawdown not on table

meeting with Kim seemed outlandish just a few months ago when the two leaders were trading threats

B.C. couple completes real-life Back to the Future trilogy

Proposal, wedding and baby announcement all based around the movies

MLA urges pipeline progress after 19 train cars derail in Fraser Canyon

No injuries or spills after CN Rail cars derail this week north of Boston Bar

Most Read