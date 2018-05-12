BMX biker Ajay Weintz (left) and skateboarder Johnny Tassopoulos are excited to see the completion of the new skate plaza in Swalwell Park. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Check out our top stories in Kelowna and Lake Country this week

Need to catch up on news this week? Don’t worry because every weekend at the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar we highlight popular stories from the week.

1. A Kelowna woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $1.2 million from several Alberta businesses.

Between approximately June 12, 2008 and March 11, 2014, the Calgary Police Service Economic Crimes allege that Colleen Fay Dhuga, 50, wrote approximately 185 cheques to herself while using a signature stamp as authorization.

2. At the Lake Country skate park, dreams are turning into reality for local skaters. Swalwell Park’s latest skatepark additions are set for completion before the May long weekend.

3. A GoFundMe started in West Kelowna to support a family in need has raised more than $30,000 in a single day.

Parents Nicole and Brent Keryluke were killed after a motorcycle accident in Alberta, May 5, leaving behind two children, Arielle and Liam, who are hearing impaired.

4. If you are missing a small furry part of your family, you may be reunited soon.

A yorkie was found in the Rutland area on Merrifield Road May 7. She is missing all of her teeth, had a broken leg, has matts in her once silky hair and her nails were so long she could hardly walk.

5. Grass fires, fireworks, burning barrels and more are prohibited in the most populated areas of the Kamloops Fire Centre starting May 15.

A release from the Kamloops Fire Centre stated effective on Tuesday, May 15 at noon the size of open fires will be restricted at elevations below 1,200 metres to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect the public.

Most Read