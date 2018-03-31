Snoozing through the news? We’ve got you covered

Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Need to catch up on the news this weekend? Here are our top stories.

Every Saturday the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar will highlight popular stories from the week.

1. Giving to a panhandler from your vehicle while stopped at an intersection in Kelowna, or giving away bottles and cans near a recycling depot will now cost you much more than the amount of your donation.

City council has given initial approval to a host of changes to the panhandling section of its omnibus Good Neighbour bylaw that imposes fines of $250 on well-meaning people who think they are helping those asking for money on the street.

2. After receiving negative feedback about the bylaw, the Kelowna mayor released a statement saying further consultation is needed before a decision can be made.

3. The Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary is closed due to the threat of a deadly disease that has been killing rabbits on the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

The sanctuary has been closed for a month to protect the non-profit’s 300 rabbits and the managers are taking every precaution to protect the animals, said founder Antoinette Monod.

4. Christine Mettler wasn’t surprised when Kelowna’s business community started to lobby against the speculation tax.

Whenever there’s a plan that cuts into the bottom line of B.C.’s wealthiest, she said, the fear mongering begins.

“When we talked about how we need a higher minimum wage, we heard the catastrophizing about how it hurt jobs and the economy despite studies that show how economic activity increases when it comes up,” said Mettler, an Okanagan poverty reduction co-ordinator.

5. A young Kamloops man was arrested Monday after Mounties received reports he was armed with a firearm following an assault.

RCMP officers found the 19-year-old man at the Petro-Canada just off the Trans-Canada Highway on Copperhead Drive in west Kamloops at about 5 p.m.

