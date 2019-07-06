The Snotty Nose Rez Kids will play the Rotary Centre of the Arts on July 16 as part of the UBC Okanagan Indigenous Arts Intensive. (Supplied)

Snotty Nose Rez Kids to challenge stereotypes at Kelowna show

Kelowna organizations collaborate to bring Juno-award nominated hip-hop duo for UBCO intensive

The Snotty Nose Rez Kids will bring their stereotype-challenging hip hop to Kelowna.

The Juno-award nominated duo from Haisla Nation will perform for the UBC Okanagan’s Summer Indigenous Art Intensive—a month-long educational series of courses, lectures and art shows surrounding this year’s theme of Site/action: connecting to place through Indigenous territoriality.

In a collaboration between On Root Project, Rotary Centre for the Arts, the Kelowna Art Gallery and the UBCO intensive, SNRK will explore on of the country’s most controversial themes: Indigenous rights and title.

READ MORE: Kelowna youth football stars representing team B.C. in national football tournaments

“The show experience is built on the premise of ‘respect’ for the earth, the air, the water, the animals and each other,” On Root Project co-presented Chelsea Robinson said.

“Inspired by a letter written from a Haida Grandmother to future generations regarding the treatment of the land and the 1911 Wilfred Laurier Memorial Document, Indigenous cultural Principles lead the way.”

READ MORE: Osprey chick raises concern in Okanagan

On tour for their latest album Trapline, Robinson was excited about bringing SNRK to Kelowna after seeing them play at Breakout West.

“It was a coincidence,” she said. “But their new album Trapline was in alignment with themes of the Summer Indigenous Art Intensive at UBCO; responsibility to protect the land, the sea and all that live within for future generations.”

“We tell our stories to show that we may be a little rough around the edges,” SNRK’s website reads, “but that roughness makes our lives interesting.”

The Snotty Nose Rez Kids will play at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on July 16.

