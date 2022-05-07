Environment Canada issued special statements on Saturday morning, May 7, warning about the potential for flurries on Highways 3 and 5. (DriveBC Highway Webcam)

Environment Canada issued special statements on Saturday morning, May 7, warning about the potential for flurries on Highways 3 and 5. (DriveBC Highway Webcam)

Snow alerts in effect this weekend for Coquihalla, Highway 3: Environment Canada

Special weather statements have been issued for some of B.C.’s major highways

Drivers travelling on some of B.C.’s major highways this Mother’s Day weekend may be in for a wet and snowy trip.

Environment Canada issued multiple weather statements on Saturday, May 7, warning of the potential of flurries on the Coquihalla, Highway 3 and the Okanagan Connector.

Snow alerts are expected to remain in effect through Sunday.

Winter-like weather warnings have been issued for the Coquihalla on its highest elevation passes from Hope to Merritt and on Highway 97C from Merritt to Kelowna.

Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton and between the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass is also included in Environment Canada’s update.

“Bouts of heavier flurries are possible but will be brief and localized,” the statement reads.

Road conditions will be updated at DriveBC.

READ MORE: Fog advisory ended for the Central and South Okanagan

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coquihalla HighwayEnvironment Canada weatherHighway 5Okanagan

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Spring freshets trigger Okanagan Indian Band’s emergency operations centre
Next story
Retired general Jonathan Vance loses military honour at his own request

Just Posted

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham)
Kelowna Home Show returns to Prospera Place

Kelowna fire crews responded to a two-vehicle car crash shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. (Photo: Jordy Cunningham)
Part of Kelowna’s Enterprise Court blocked after two-vehicle collision

(Photo - RCMP/Contributed)
West Kelowna RCMP vehicle, restaurant damaged by alleged intoxicated driver

Environment Canada issued special statements on Saturday morning, May 7, warning about the potential for flurries on Highways 3 and 5. (DriveBC Highway Webcam)
Snow alerts in effect this weekend for Coquihalla, Highway 3: Environment Canada

Pop-up banner image ×