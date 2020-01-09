Snow and -16 C temperatures expected in Kelowna over weekend

Environment Canada forecasts continuing winter conditions

Snow and cold temperatures are expected in Kelowna this weekend.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures randing from -4 C to -16 C could hit the Okanagan by Jan. 12. The cold temperatures, as well as the snow, are expected to continue into next week.

Starting Thursday night there is a 40 per cent chance of snow with continued periods throughout the rest of the weekend.

Environment Canada reports that there will be an expected 5 centimetres of snow starting Friday night.

