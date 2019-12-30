Dean Martin and with his two border collies, Zoe (left) and Josie, don’t mind the snow while playing catch in the dog park next to the Kelowna Family YMCA in February 2019. (Carli Berry/Capital News)

Snow and rain warnings issued for parts of B.C. coast, Interior

Peace River, North Thompson, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap regions can expect 15 to 30 cm of snow

Environment Canada is warning of swollen rivers and washouts for parts of coastal B.C. and snow for several Interior districts.

A rainfall warning has been posted for the central coast and west Vancouver Island as a frontal system moves south, bringing rain totals that are forecast to exceed 100 millimetres.

The forecaster warns the moist system could prompt local flooding and washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

A long period of snowfall is forecast for the regions of Peace River, Kinbasket, North Columbia, North Thompson, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap and Williston.

Environment Canada says residents in those areas can expect from 15 to 30 centimetres of heavy snow before it lets up on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Environment Canada’s Top 10 weather events of 2019

It says drivers travelling in those areas through New Year’s Eve should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Google Maps captures ‘birds’ on Okanagan Highway

Just Posted

Google Maps captures ‘birds’ on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

Single vehicle rollover in Glenrosa caused by icy conditions

Vehicle coming down Glenrosa Rd hit ice patch at the Webber Rd. Roundabout

Snowfall warning in effect in Okanagan

Central and North Okanagan expecting 20-30 cms

Fire forces parents and children from their homes

A total of 12 people were displaced by damage from fire

UPDATE: Firefighters return to battle hot spot in West Kelowna structure fire

Yesterday, West Kelowna firefighters battled a blaze at Burnco Rock Products Ltd for over six hours

Animals, house parties, manhunts: Top 10 most read stories across B.C. in 2019

Here are the stories that caught your eye in 2019

Full weight of B.C.’s employer health tax to be felt in 2020

Payroll tax fuels ‘gig economy’ drift away from full-time jobs

Hofer makes 18 saves as Canadian juniors dump Germany 4-1

Canada responds after worst-ever loss to Russia at world tourney

Women report two kidnapping, robbery attempts with similar suspects in Victoria

Suspect descriptions are similar in both incidents

Small parking stalls and late-night vacuuming: Top 10 absurd 911 calls in 2019

E-comm 911 says calls are not just strange, they can be dangerous

Downed power lines blocking traffic on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

Eastbound lane affected near Shell station at 10th Street SW intersection

Morning Start: Does NASA email tools to astronauts?

Your morning start for Monday, December 30th, 2019.

Second victim identified in B.C. Christmas Eve attack

GoFundMe page identifies Nellie Williams as second person killed in Duncan assault

LifeLabs facing proposed class action over data breach affecting up to 15M clients

LifeLabs said the data hack affected up to 15 million customers, almost all of them in Ontario and B.C.

Most Read