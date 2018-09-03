Snow at Big White Ski Resort

There may be 79 days until Big White Ski Resort turns on their ski lifts but Mother Nature had her own plan.
The Big White cameras caught a glimpse of a white dusting of snow on the mountain early this morning. It wasn’t enough to stick and has melted now.
“It’s the last day of our summer operations- and Mother Nature had the best way of reminding us, waking up with snow on the Cliff this morning,” read Big White Ski Resort’s Facebook post.
