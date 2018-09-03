Snow at Big White Ski Resort

One of the cameras caught a glimpse of a fast approaching winter

View from Big White Ski Resort’s camera at The Cliff Sept. 3 at 6:57 a.m. photo:Facebook

There may be 79 days until Big White Ski Resort turns on their ski lifts but Mother Nature had her own plan.

The Big White cameras caught a glimpse of a white dusting of snow on the mountain early this morning. It wasn’t enough to stick and has melted now.

“It’s the last day of our summer operations- and Mother Nature had the best way of reminding us, waking up with snow on the Cliff this morning,” read Big White Ski Resort’s Facebook post.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.