Snow blankets Kelowna

Between 2 and 4 cm of white stuff to fall across the Okanagan on Tuesday

Snow is starting to blanket the Okanagan, with Environment Canada calling for around 2-4 cm of white stuff in the region.

Winds could pick up this afternoon gusting to 40 km/hr. The temperatures for Tuesday will be between -2 and -9 C.

The snow is set to continue overnight and into Wednesday with a chance of ice pellets in the afternoon. Expect about 5 cm of snow on Wednesday with winds up to 15 km/hr and a high of -1C.

Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said another low-pressure centre is coming through on Thursday and Kelowna could see another 5-10 cm of snow.

“Things are looking dryer headed into the weekend,” said Sekhon. “There’s a slight chance of flurries or rain on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures fluctuating around zero.”

Motorists are cautioned to slow down and drive to winter conditions.

Several crashes were already reported in the Kelowna area by noon on Tuesday.

