Snow causes waste collection delays in Central Okanagan

Central Okanagan residents will have their carts picked up when it is safe to do so

While the Central Okanagan curbside waste collection schedule returned to normal this week, the large dump of snow has made it anything but easy to handle.

In light of the heavy snowfall, Central Okanagan residents may see delays in their curbside garbage and recycling collection.

As crews do their best to clear snow from roads and side streets, curbside collection staff is also trying to maintain their regular pickup schedule while at the same time catch up on any routes where collection has been missed.

If your garage or recycling has not been picked up, the regional district asks you to leave your carts out and the waste hauler will pick them up as soon as it is safe. To ensure your collection is not missed, please do not bring your carts back until they have been emptied.

As well, to help both road clearing and waste collection staff, please place your carts as close to the street as possible, without blocking the street, sidewalk or bike lanes or impeding snow ploughs. Carts should not be located behind or on top of snow banks and should be at least three feet from any obstacle or parked vehicle.

For more information on proper placement and how to handle your carts in winter conditions, visit the RDCO YouTube channel or rdco.com/recycle.

READ MORE: Big White receives nearly a foot of snow

READ MORE: ‘Snowpocalypse’ hits Kelowna

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man gets five years after woman held at Vancouver Island farm
Next story
Hundreds without power in the Central Okanagan

Just Posted

Rockets’ Nolan Foote captures gold with Canada at World Junior Championships

Team Canada defeated Team Russia 4-3 to capture their 18th gold medal in tournament history

Big White restaurant hosting fundraiser for wildfires in Australia

The Blarney Stone Irish Tavern will gather donations Jan. 15

Hundreds without power in the Central Okanagan

Residents are encouraged to monitor the ongoing conditions at bchydro.com/power-outages and outages.fortisbc.com

Snow causes waste collection delays in Central Okanagan

Central Okanagan residents will have their carts picked up when it is safe to do so

17 surrendered husky puppies available for adoption from Okanagan BC SPCA

The puppies were surrendered to the BC SPCA on Christmas Eve

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

HERGOTT: Blind hazards in traffic

Lawyer Paul Hergott finishes part three of a three part series

Company says work delay possible as it seeks meeting over B.C. pipeline dispute

The 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline is being built as part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

Shuswap firefighters warn of dangers of downed, damaged power lines

Eagle Bay Fire Department cautions public to keep safe distance, call 911

Senior struck on snowy streets in Okanagan

Pedestrian taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Giant ape on the loose in Penticton

This giant gorilla has been spotted gallivanting around town

‘It’s the trip from hell’ Okanagan-bound WestJet passengers face further delays in Calgary

Passengers on route to Penticton from Calgary have been trying to get home since yesterday

Storm damage in Shuswap, trees fall on cabin

Provincial park where thousands come to view sockeye salmon run temporarily off limits

Kootnekoff: New analytical framework for administrative law cases

The Supreme Court of Canada recently released three much anticipated administrative law decisions

Most Read