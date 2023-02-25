(YLW)

(YLW)

Snow causing troubles for flights at Kelowna International Airport

Some flights have been delayed and cancelled because of the weather

The snowfall has caused problems at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) on Saturday, Feb. 25.

As of 2 p.m., in the arriving flights, four have been delayed and seven have been cancelled. In the departures, four flights have also been delayed while six are cancelled.

“Due to weather systems across the country, we are expecting some delays/cancellations this weekend at YLW. Please check your flight status with your airline before coming to the airport,” said airport said in a tweet.

Kelowna is expecting to get 2-4 centimetres of snow Saturday afternoon and up to five cm at night with winds reaching 30 km/h.

READ MORE: Winter storm warning in effect for Coquihalla, Highway 3

READ MORE: Wallop of winter winding over North Okanagan and B.C. Interior

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AirportBreaking NewsKelownaOkanaganSnow

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Vehicle incident cleared Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Just Posted

(YLW)
Snow causing troubles for flights at Kelowna International Airport

West Kelowna Warriors forward Jaiden Moriello celebrates a goal on Friday night in the team’s 6-5 win against the Trail Smoke Eaters at Royal LePage Place. (Tami Quan Photography/@BCHLWarriors/Twitter)
West Kelowna Warriors win wild one against Trail

Kelowna Rockets forward Dylan Wightman (24) celebrates one of his two goals on Friday night (Feb. 24) in the team’s 4-0 win in Edmonton. (Andy Devlin/Edmonton Oil Kings)
Homecomings, special teams lead Kelowna Rockets to extend winning streak in Edmonton

The UBCO Heat women’s volleyball team lost in straight sets to Trinity Western on Friday night (Feb. 24) to bring their season to an end. (UBCO Heat)
UBC Okanagan women’s volleyball season comes to an end