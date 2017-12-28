UPDATE: Snow delays flights at Kelowna International Airport

More than 10 centimetres of snow expected today in the Okanagan

UPDATE 9:45 A.M.

The snowy weather has contributed to the cancellations of two flights at the Kelowna International Airport. Alaska Airlines flight 2402 scheduled to arrive from Seattle at 11 a.m. has been cancelled, as well as flight 2477 departing for Seattle at 11:46 a.m.

ORIGINAL 9:05 A.M.

Heavy snow is causing delays but so far no cancellations for flights in and out of the Kelowna International Airport on Thursday morning.

Several arriving flights from Calgary and Vancouver are running late, including WestJet 3318 from Vancouver which has been delayed by more an hour and is now scheduled to land at 10:54 a.m.

Departing flights this morning to Victoria, Calgary and Vancouver have also been delayed by as much as an hour.

Check arrival and departures times from Kelowna here.

Ten to 15 centimetres of snow is expected today in the Okanagan, before tapering off tonight with another 5 to 10 cm in the forecast.

RELATED: Snowfall Warning Issued

See Environment Canada’s forecast and conditions for Kelowna here.

One dead following collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

