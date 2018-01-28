Some flight delays today in and out of Kelowna - Image credit: Pacific Coastal Airlines

Snow delays flights at YLW

A few arrivals and departures at Kelowna Interational Airport delayed by weather

Heavy snowfall Sunday in the Central Okanagan has caused several flight delays, but so for no cancellations a Kelowna International Airport.

While crews de-ice and remove snow from runways, flights arriving from Seattle, Calgary and Victoria have been delayed, while several departing flights have been held back, including WestJet 3325 to Vancouver which is running about 70 minutes late.

As much as 20 centimetres of snow is expected in parts of the Okaanagan by tonight, according to the Environment Canada forecast.

Further details on flights at the Kelowna International Airport are available HERE.

