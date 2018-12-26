Snow expected for Boxing Day in Kelowna

Oh, the weather outside is frightful.

After a bare Christmas, Kelowna will be receiving a few snowflakes today.

According to Environment Canada, periods of snow are expected throughout the day with a high of 0 C. This evening has a 60 per cent chance of flurries.

Thursday will also have a high of 0 C, but will be mainly cloudy.

Friday will hit a high of -3 C with flurries while Saturday is expected to reach a highe of % C and will see snow or rain.

