The Pennask Summit on the Coquihalla Connector could see 20 centimetres of snow Monday, Oct. 8. (DriveBC Highway Webcam)

Snow expected on Coquihalla Connector

20 centimetres expected to fall Oct. 8: Environment Canada

The Coquihalla Connector could see 20 centimetres of snow over the Pennask Summit on Thanksgiving.

“A low pressure system will move across the BC southwest interior on Monday,” said Environment Canada in a weather statement issued Sunday, Oct. 7.

“With a snow level forecast near 1,400 metres, snow will begin to accumulate at Pennask Summit Monday morning.”

Snow is expected to start off light with five centimetres through the daylight hours. As the trailing cold front moves through Monday night, snow rates will intensify with 10 to 15 cm likely near the Summit. Snow will taper off early Tuesday morning.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” Environment Canada said.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Most Read