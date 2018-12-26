Snow falling in Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for two to four centimetres of snow

After a green Christmas for most, the region woke up to snow falling lightly on Boxing Day.

Environment Canada is calling for two to four centimetres of snow through the Okanagan-Shuswap today.

The forecast for the region includes periods of snow ending this evening. Temperatures for the area range from lows of zero to -4 C. Environment Canada said there is also a 40 t0 60 per cent chance of flurries in the late evening and early Thursday morning.

While snow is falling this morning, there are no advisories on major highway routes.

